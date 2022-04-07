Why a freeze on decisions near a protected site could delay tens of thousands of new homes
New Natural England advice aiming to prevent damage from visitors to a protected Hertfordshire site has triggered a moratorium on planning decisions for new housing across several council areas. Practitioners say the situation could last for up to a year, might hold up consents for tens of thousands of new homes and potentially spread to other designated habitats close to urban areas.
