Office-led revamp of ITV studios approved despite lighting and heritage impacts

Plans have been approved for the redevelopment of the former ITV studios on London’s South Bank to deliver a new 90,000 square metre office-led, mixed-use development, after planning officers advised that “adverse daylight impacts to some adjoining residential properties” and some “less than substantial” harm to heritage impacts were acceptable.

by Michael Donnelly
A visualisation of the finished development (pic: Make Architects)
A visualisation of the finished development (pic: Make Architects)

