Planning system should ditch focus on housing delivery in favour of new ‘health first’ approach, says report
The National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) should be replaced with a new "National Vision and Planning Strategy", delivering a new approach to planning that moves away from a focus on housing delivery and replaces it with a "holistic vision of health", a report by a coalition of local authorities has suggested.
