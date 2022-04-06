Approved 620-home scheme next to Reading railway station 'to deliver year's worth of supply'
Plans have been approved for a 620-home scheme on a brownfield site next to Reading railway station, after planners advised that, despite not meeting local affordable housing policy requirements, the scheme would deliver new dwellings “equating to almost a whole year of future supply for the borough”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.