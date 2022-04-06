Energy secretary approves huge solar farm despite disagreeing with inspector over its ‘efficient use of land’
The energy secretary has approved plans for a solar farm on 226 hectares of agricultural land in Lincolnshire, despite disagreeing with an inspector over his suggestion that the scheme's generating capacity should be increased to ensure it delivers "efficient use of land" and on the weight to be placed on the project's contribution to electricity provision.
