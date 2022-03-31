Ten key things that happened this week

Ten of the biggest stories from the past week, including news that details of the laws to change the system for securing contributions from developers towards the infrastructure needed to support their schemes could be revealed “within weeks”, a council having its annual local plan budget withdrawn and two major developments getting approval despite not meeting local affordable housing policies.

by Chris Caulfield
Housing minister Stuart Andrew (Picture Gov.uk)
Housing minister Stuart Andrew (Picture Gov.uk)

