What the Barton Willmore takeover tells us about the state of the planning consultancy market

The UK’s third-biggest planning consultancy has been bought by a North American rival firm, Stantec. Commentators suggest that the dearth of planning skills make established practices attractive to potential buyers, while clients are increasingly keen on seeking all-in-one multidisciplinary expertise.

by David Blackman
Stantec, Barton Willmore's new owner (Credit: JHVEPhoto c/o Getty Images)
