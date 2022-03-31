What the Barton Willmore takeover tells us about the state of the planning consultancy market
The UK’s third-biggest planning consultancy has been bought by a North American rival firm, Stantec. Commentators suggest that the dearth of planning skills make established practices attractive to potential buyers, while clients are increasingly keen on seeking all-in-one multidisciplinary expertise.
