The implications of the proliferation of areas where housebuilding is blocked to prevent water pollution

The government’s conservation advisor has issued new advice on mitigating water pollution from housebuilding, which has more than doubled the number of councils affected to 74. Experts expect this will immediately halt decisions on housing applications in all these areas, which could reduce permissions for new homes this year by more than 20,000.

by Joey Gardiner
Algae in a protected waterway near the Solent (Credit: Julian Dodd)
