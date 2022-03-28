Hampshire council to ‘eliminate’ previous under-delivery from five year housing calculation in wake of new nutrient neutrality advice

A Hampshire council has written to the government to inform it that it intends to calculate its five year housing land supply position using a method which will "eliminate" the inclusion of past under-delivery in its calculations, following what it says is the imposition of “poorly communicated new guidance” on nutrient neutrality.

by Michael Donnelly
Hayling Island which sits within the council's area (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © M J Richardson - geograph.org.uk/p/4677103)
