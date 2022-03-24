The government’s latest thinking on its new infrastructure levy
The government’s proposed new infrastructure levy is one of the few remaining measures from the planning white paper. Insiders say ministers are considering ways that the levy could boost affordable housing delivery via a “formulaic approach” to the issue but there are still concerns over how it will handle the need for on-site provision.
