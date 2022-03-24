Council to pay cost of disregarding previous appeal findings
The actions of a Northamptonshire council in refusing permission for conversion of a storage building behind a town centre shop to a dwelling for a second time, on all the same grounds that had been found acceptable by an inspector in an appeal decision four months earlier, resulted in another inspector making a full award of costs to the appellant.
