Room 106, Ep10: Chilterns decision-making frozen, areas where housebuilding is limited by water pollution double, plus other key news

In this fortnight's podcast the Planning team investigates why decision-making on housing applications has been frozen in a large part of the Chilterns and the implications of 42 more councils being subject to water pollution prevention measures The acquisition of one of the UK’s largest planning consultancies by a North American firm PLUS reports of common assault by one councillor on another on a planning site visit