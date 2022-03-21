Government considering 'implications for housing land supply and delivery test' of nutrient neutrality advice
The chief planner has said the government is considering updating national planning guidance in light of Natural England’s ‘nutrient neutrality’ pollution mitigation advice being extended to more councils and is also looking at the “implications for the housing delivery test and five year housing land supply”.
