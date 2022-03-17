Gove is a capable minister, but levelling up has defeated some great historical figures. By Graeme Bell

Benjamin Disraeli wrote about ‘the two nations’ in his novel Sybil of 1845. Fifty years later Ebenezer Howard sought real reform through the building of garden cities. I have the proceedings of the conference "Rebalancing the Economy-bridging the north-south divide" held in Manchester in 1985. Why do Boris Johnson and Michael Gove think they can succeed where so many others over so long have failed?

by Graeme Bell
Graeme Bell: "We’re all familiar with the problem of inequalities and if you live in the ‘soft south’ you don’t have to travel to the ‘grim north’ to spot them"
