London co-location schemes ‘boosting homes and employment space but displacing traditional industry’
Proposed developments across London that aim to co-locate employment and housing uses could provide almost 100,000 square metres of additional employment floorspace and over 23,000 new homes, but the schemes are also likely to cause a “significant” loss of “traditional” industrial uses, according to a report.
