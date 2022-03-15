Unilateral undertaking rejected as replacement for original planning agreement
Section 73 consent was denied for removal of a condition from permission for a largely completed 168-dwelling residential-led development in a Hampshire town, an inspector ruling that an essential footbridge part of the development would not be secured by an offered unilateral undertaking modifying the original planning obligation.
