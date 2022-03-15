‘Grant Shapps blocks proposal for 352-home tube station scheme’

The Evening Standard writes that transport secretary Grant Shapps blocked a proposal by Transport for London (TfL) to build four residential towers comprising 351 flats for rent on top of a car park next to Cockfosters tube station. Enfield Council had approved the plans in February but Shapps said his decision to shelve the scheme came from his concern “that the parking provision at the station would be inadequate”, the Standard reported. According to the paper, Shapps “has asked TfL to submit new plans if they wish to pursue the development”.

Fans of carbon-neutral alcohol had their spirits raised, according to City AM. Gin and Scotch whisky maker Eden Mill St Andrews acquired planning permission for a new distillery and visitor centre “on the mouth of the River Eden” in St Andrews, the paper reported. It said the project, which involves the regeneration of “a former paper mill” on the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, will be “the world’s first carbon neutral distillery”.

Also in City AM, housebuilders saw their share prices lifted “after optimism that the bill foisted on developers for cladding remediations would be much lower than initially forecast”. According to the paper, initial estimates suggested “property firms would have to pay £4 billion to rectify unsafe cladding” on 11-18 metre tower blocks, but the bill was now estimated to be closer to £1 billion following a review commissioned by the House Builders Federation.

Essex Live reports that a government planning inspector has signed off a 4,700-home local plan for Brentwood. According to the website, Brentwood Borough Council is set to officially adopt the local plan at a meeting on 23 March. Overall, writes the website, the masterplan “sets out where 7,146 homes are to be built between 2016 and 2033”.

Plans for a 200-home residential development on Radcliffe-on-Trent floodplain was approved by a single casting vote, the West Bridgford Wire reported. Despite strong objections at the meeting, the “authority said the land was allocated for housing as part of its development plan”, the Wire noted. Fears were also raised that Radcliffe-on-Trent could become “unrecognisable” owing to the scope of residential development, reports the website.

The Brent & Kilburn Times reports that developers Canada Israel and Avanton “have submitted plans to Brent Council to regenerate the one-hectare Wembley Point site in Harrow Road with a mixed-use development known as Stonebridge Place”. The £250 million project will comprise more than 500 homes, commercial space, a boxing gym and café, writes the paper. It said the new homes “would be in addition” to the 439 already built under the first phase of the WEM Tower London regeneration project.

Rugby Borough Council approved a 22,761sqm warehouse development for part of the Rolls-Royce site in Ansty near Coventry, website SHD Logistics reported. “The decisions to approve warehouse development on the green belt site ends a long planning history,” the website reported.

Lincolnshire County Council has rejected oil and gas exploration company Egdon Resource’s bid to extend its exploration plans near North Kelsey, writes Lincolnshire World. According to the website, Egdon said “its exploratory drilling could provide valuable indigenous oil reserves for the country”, but campaigners fighting the plans argue that exploratory drilling “will cause major harm to the area and its wildlife”.

A vital piece of infrastructure that pushes the £2.5 billion, 97-hectare Crescent regeneration in Salford, has been submitted, Place North West reports. Plans for Salford Rise were submitted by English Cities Fund, the University of Salford and the Salford City Council, it said. According to the website, “if consented, the scheme will deliver a 90m green boulevard in the sky” together with an “adjacent public realm for events and activities”. Construction work on Salford Rise is expected to start this summer, writes the website.