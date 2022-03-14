Changes to permitted development rights for electronic communications infrastructure: Government response to the technical consultation
The government is to amend planning rules to allow new mobile phone masts to be built up to five metres higher under permitted development rights, but has scrapped plans to allow the construction of certain types of masts up to 15 metres in height in unprotected areas without prior approval from councils.
