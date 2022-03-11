National policy supports loss of launderette from local centre
In granting Class M prior approval for the change of use of a launderette to a dwelling, an inspector identified tension between a London borough’s local plan policy resisting loss of commercial frontage in shopping centres and NPPF promotion of a positive approach to town centres which allows for a mix of uses including housing.
