Minister may soon be tested on how ‘advisory’ his method for assessing housing need really is, by Catriona Riddell

The government is hinting that it will drop earlier plans to make binding the currently “advisory” housing need numbers for local authorities produced by its standard assessment method. But is even the existing approach genuinely “advisory”, or effectively mandatory? A Surrey council is poised to put that to the test with its draft local plan.

by Catriona Riddell
Catriona Riddell
Catriona Riddell

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.