Minister may soon be tested on how ‘advisory’ his method for assessing housing need really is, by Catriona Riddell

The government is hinting that it will drop earlier plans to make binding the currently “advisory” housing need numbers for local authorities produced by its standard assessment method. But is even the existing approach genuinely “advisory”, or effectively mandatory? A Surrey council is poised to put that to the test with its draft local plan.

