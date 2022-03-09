Council to compensate residents after watchdog finds ‘systemic fault’ in planning decision delegation rules
A council has agreed to apologise and pay compensation to a couple after a government watchdog found that it was at fault for failing to explain why it had decided that a planning decision allowing a new housing scheme should be made by officers rather than by its planning committee.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.