Affordable housing provision fails to justify AONB major development
Two schemes proposing either 50 affordable homes or a mix of 30 market and affordable homes on horse grazing land outside the settlement boundary of a large village in Wiltshire were both rejected by an inspector after he found a mismatch between numbers of affordable homes and identified needs failing to justify adverse effects on an AONB.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.