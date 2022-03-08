Affordable housing provision fails to justify AONB major development

Two schemes proposing either 50 affordable homes or a mix of 30 market and affordable homes on horse grazing land outside the settlement boundary of a large village in Wiltshire were both rejected by an inspector after he found a mismatch between numbers of affordable homes and identified needs failing to justify adverse effects on an AONB.

