Why a new secretary of state threat to block recalcitrant housebuilders’ permissions has prompted alarm
A government amendment to its Building Safety Bill that would allow the secretary of state to prevent developers from building out or gaining planning permissions has been branded “draconian” by planning lawyers. Though confusion remains over what the government’s intentions are, practitioners warn that the move - if ever enacted - could limit housing delivery.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.