The implications of far-reaching new government powers to block developers’ permissions on safety grounds

A government amendment to its Building Safety Bill that would allow the secretary of state to prevent developers from building out or gaining planning permissions has been branded “draconian” by planning lawyers. Though confusion remains over what the government’s intentions are, practitioners warn that the move - if enacted - could limit housing delivery.

by Joey Gardiner
A government amendment to its Building Safety Bill would allow the secretary of state to prevent developers from gaining or implementing permissions (Credit: Mike Kemp c/o Getty Images)
A government amendment to its Building Safety Bill would allow the secretary of state to prevent developers from gaining or implementing permissions (Credit: Mike Kemp c/o Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.