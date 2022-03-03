The implications of far-reaching new government powers to block developers’ permissions on safety grounds
A government amendment to its Building Safety Bill that would allow the secretary of state to prevent developers from building out or gaining planning permissions has been branded “draconian” by planning lawyers. Though confusion remains over what the government’s intentions are, practitioners warn that the move - if enacted - could limit housing delivery.
