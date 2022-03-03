The signs that the local plan system may be grinding to a halt

At least ten local authorities have either withdrawn, paused, or delayed their local development plans over the past six months, research shows, prompting fears that the system is becoming paralysed. Observers cite uncertainty over the government’s planning reforms and local political opportunism - particularly over controversial green belt release - as key reasons.

by David Blackman
Basildon withdrew its local plan (Credit: John Allan c/o Creative Commons Licence via geograph.org)
Basildon withdrew its local plan (Credit: John Allan c/o Creative Commons Licence via geograph.org)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.