The signs that the local plan system is grinding to a halt
At least ten local authorities have either withdrawn, paused, or delayed their local development plans over the past six months, research shows, prompting fears that the system is becoming paralysed. Observers cite uncertainty over the government’s planning reforms and local political opportunism - particularly over controversial green belt release - as key reasons.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.