New minister suggests changes to local housing need and five-year land supply requirements

The new housing minister Stuart Andrew has told MPs that he has heard “loud and clear” their calls for local housing need requirements to be “advisory, not mandatory” and the government is considering how the five-year housing land supply target can “align with and support the levelling-up agenda”.

by Michael Donnelly
The new housing minister Stuart Andrew (Picture: Gov.uk)
The new housing minister Stuart Andrew (Picture: Gov.uk)

