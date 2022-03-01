Landfill gas condition on domestic extension permission ruled unnecessary

An inspector deleted a condition imposed by a Lancashire council requiring landfill contamination risk and remediation to be addressed prior to commencement of a permitted house extension, finding it was not necessary nor reasonable to safeguard against the risk of harm to human health and controlled waters from contaminated land and ground gas.

