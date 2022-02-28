Miscellaneous Temporary Modifications (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2022

These Regulations make amendments to the definitions of “emergency period” and “extended period” in sections 58(3C) and 59(8C) of the Scotland Act 1997, as it has effect by virtue of paragraphs 8 to 10 of schedule 7 of the Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020, and in section 16(6) of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997 (“the Listed Buildings Act”).

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.