Premium Profile: David Lock Associates

28 February 2022

David Lock Associates is proudly independent. We are a town planning, urban design and masterplanning consultancy delivering bespoke strategies for planning, masterplanning and placemaking across a range of scales to transform towns and cities through growth and regeneration. We have been influencing places for over 30 years, though an approach which is collaborative, creative and innovative, working with public and private sector clients to deliver sustainable growth and change. Our successes include some of the UK’s most impactful regeneration strategies, largest residential schemes and ambitious regional growth studies.

Strategic Growth Study for Paddock Wood
Appointed by Tunbridge Wells Borough Council, DLA’s advice on masterplanning and infrastructure has informed the Council’s work on their draft Local Plan. The study, which includes a Strategic Growth Study for the town of Paddock Wood and the transformation of the town centre, is a key piece of the Evidence Base supporting the Local Plan through consultation and at EiP. 

Telephone: 01908 666276
Email: mail@davidlock.com
Website: www.davidlock.com

   

Office address: 50 North Thirteenth Street, Milton Keynes MK9 3BP



