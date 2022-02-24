Why I love my job: John Cutler, Strutt & Parker

Three things I love about my role are...I have a varied and interesting workload - working across a variety of use class sectors, and in both urban and rural environments across the country.

I take a proactive role in shaping new developments, working closely with our clients and wider project teams to design high quality schemes.

My projects get me involved in some of the most significant challenges facing our societies, such as housing need, affordability, climate change, and health.

The national development & planning team’s culture is...one of collaboration and co-working. Given the specialisms within the national development and planning business, and the diversity of clients represented, there are various opportunities for teams to work together.

We support our clients through the whole lifecycle of a project, providing development and planning services from pre-application enquiries through to environmental impact assessments or advice on legislative agreements.

An exciting project I'm working on is...a housing scheme in the London Borough of Croydon. The proposal is for the redevelopment of a vacant employment site to provide 63 new flats, which would be delivered by a housing association for 100% affordable housing. The design approach has been to provide a landscape-led scheme with high quality public amenity space running through the heart of the development.

My biggest challenge at the moment is...ensuring that our project timescales are met, particularly given the significant resourcing issues facing local authorities.

Flexible working in our team means...trusting people to achieve the right balance of enjoying more personal time, whilst also being a committed part of a team. The shift towards more agile working is something which the company had already been facilitating prior to the pandemic, as the benefits are clear. Outside of government advice to work from home, we are typically working three days a week in the office with two at home.

I'm finding hybrid working to be...the best of both worlds, and beneficial to the way I work and my lifestyle in general. Avoiding some long commutes means I can be more efficient with my time. I am also able to spend more quality time with my children whilst also maintaining regular contact with work colleagues, with all the professional and social benefits that brings.

The kind of planning consultants who would thrive in my team are...those who can work well in a team, take the initiative to solve problems and develop their own specialisms.

Strutt & Parker is a great employer because...there is a strong and supportive team within the business willing to share their experience and knowledge. There is also a culture of respect and a focus on wellbeing within the business, and the package of benefits is comprehensive.

