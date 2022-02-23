Inspector cites concerns about flats overheating in changing climate conditions in rejecting appeal
A planning inspector has rejected an appeal for an 82-home development in east London, in part on grounds that the design of the scheme would lead to the “overheating of units under future climate change conditions” and despite the council being unable to demonstrate a five year housing land supply.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.