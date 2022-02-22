Room 106, Ep8: Why Uttlesford is the first council to be stripped of planning powers for poor decision-making, what Stuart Andrews' appointment as planning minister means for the sector, plus more of the last fortnight’s most important news

Listen to Planning's latest podcast as the team investigates why Uttlesford District Council was stripped of its planning power, what the appointment of the new housing secretary will mean for the sector and the most important news from the past fortnight

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.