Room 106, Ep8: Why Uttlesford is the first council to be stripped of planning powers for poor decision-making, what Stuart Andrews' appointment as planning minister means for the sector, plus more of the last fortnight’s most important news

Listen to Planning's latest podcast as the team investigates why Uttlesford District Council was stripped of its planning power, what the appointment of the new housing secretary will mean for the sector and the most important news from the past fortnight