Car park held to contribute to setting of historic pub
Plans to build a house on part of the car park to the rear of a Wiltshire village pub were rejected, an inspector ruling that the pub car park reflected the evolution of the site rather than detracting from the setting of the non-designated heritage asset which was also identified as a key building within the village conservation area.
