Council refusal to approve community's open space protection bid overturned by judge due to 'apparent bias'
A city council's refusal to register an open space as an asset of community value (ACV) was infected by an "appearance of apparent bias", while an officer's report advising members on the decision took an approach that was in some respects "wholly one-sided", the High Court has ruled.
