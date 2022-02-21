Report calls for West Midlands authorities to adopt formal ‘relationship’ model to address region's unmet housing need

Councils across the West Midlands should adopt a formal, pan-regional "functional relationship" approach in assessing where the area's unmet housing need should be delivered, considering factors such as commuting and migration patterns, a consultancy's report has recommended.

by Michael Donnelly
The outdoor market, West Bromwich (cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Noisar - geograph.org.uk/p/6351590)
The outdoor market, West Bromwich (cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Noisar - geograph.org.uk/p/6351590)

