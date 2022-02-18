Appeal Court upholds ruling that planners can ignore schemes’ 'downstream' environmental effects
A council decision to allow oil drilling in the Surrey hills has won the backing of the Court of Appeal, though one of its three judges dissented from the overall judgement, arguing that local authorities should be obliged to properly consider "downstream" environmental impacts when considering such developments.
