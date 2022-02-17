Why Uttlesford is the first ever council to lose planning powers for poor quality decision-making
Uttlesford District Council last week became the first planning authority in seven years to be placed into special measures over the quality of its decision-making. Was the independently-run district council singled out because it was politically an easy target, or is the government signalling a focus on standards rather than speed?
