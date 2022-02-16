Digital planning report recommends creation of chief spatial planning officer post in Cabinet Office
A chief spatial planning officer post, akin to that of chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer, should be created in the Cabinet Office to help connect central government's key policies with spatial planning, a report on the digital transformation of the planning system has recommended.
