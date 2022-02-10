Why the government proposal to allow upfront consents via plan allocations may finally be dead

A commitment in the government's new levelling up white paper to continue to allow residents to have “a meaningful say on individual planning applications” is consistent with reports that the controversial proposal to allow upfront consents via local plan allocations has been ditched. But some observers say the wording of the commitment leaves the door open for ministers to still introduce a scaled-back version of the "growth areas" measure.

by Joey Gardiner
Levelling up secretary Michael Gove (Credit: Leon Neal/Staff c/o Getty Images)
Levelling up secretary Michael Gove (Credit: Leon Neal/Staff c/o Getty Images)

