Gypsy with settled lifestyle refused permission to remain on unauthorised pitch
Dismissing a deemed application and upholding enforcement action against an unauthorised use of agricultural land for stationing residential caravans in the Norfolk countryside, an inspector ruled the appellant did not meet the definition of gypsies and travellers set out in national planning policy for traveller sites.
