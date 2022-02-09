Council compensates residents after watchdog upholds complaint over unenforceable planning condition

A Hertfordshire council has agreed to compensate residents for "damaging their faith in the planning system" after a government watchdog found that one its officers made a commitment to protect existing residents’ privacy from a new development via a planning condition that could not be enforced.

by Michael Donnelly
Hertsmere Council's offices on Elstree Way in Borehamwood (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Martin Addison - geograph.org.uk/p/2374343)
Hertsmere Council's offices on Elstree Way in Borehamwood (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Martin Addison - geograph.org.uk/p/2374343)

