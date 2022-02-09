Greenfield housing sites 'almost completely car-based', says report
National planning policy should be redrafted to make it "unequivocally clear that building around sustainable transport modes is essential for a low carbon future and healthier and sociable local living", according to a report which found that large-scale greenfield housing usually ends up being "almost completely car-based".
