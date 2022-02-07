Development management answers: How can we avoid a disproportionate fee for a factory plant application?

7 February 2022 by John Harrison and Paul Barkley

Q We own a factory with a site area of one hectare and want to add a small area of external plant.

....Looking at the scale of planning application fees, the fee would seem to be £2,028, which seems disproportionate for a very small project. Is this correct? AI

A Looking at schedule 1 of the Town and Country Planning (Fees for Applications, etc) (England) Regulations 2012 as amended, the relevant category is 10(2) for other operations not falling into any other of the categories. The maximum fee for such works is currently £2,028, as you have discovered. 

However, there is an easy way for you to reduce the fee. If you edge the part of the site where the actual work is taking place red and the rest of the site blue as other land outside the application site but under the applicant’s control, the fee would be based on the size of the red area because that would be considered to comprise the application site. The fee would then be calculated on a basis of £234 per 0.1 hectare of site area or part thereof. 

John Harrison


