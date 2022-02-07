Inspector refuses 800-home Kent green belt scheme despite ‘chronic’ housing shortfall and out of date plan
A planning inspector has refused an appeal seeking consent for up to 800 new homes on a former golf course within the Kent green belt, despite recognising that the local authority area had a "chronic" undersupply of new homes that had “persisted for many years” and an out of date local plan.
