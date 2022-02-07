Short-term Let Control Areas (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2022

These Regulations amend the Short-term Let Control Areas (Scotland) Regulations 2021 which made further provision for the purposes of section 26B of the Scotland Act 1997. Section 26B enables a planning authority to designate all or part of its area as a short-term let control area where a change of use of a dwellinghouse to short-term lets is deemed to be a material change of use and so constitutes development under section 26 of the 1997 Act.