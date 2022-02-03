Why new guidance on ministerial decision-making may make life harder for lobbyists
New and expanded government guidance on ministerial decision-making in planning aims to avoid a repeat of the Westferry Printworks that saw a secretary of state approval overturned in the High Court. Some observers believe the tighter rules on contact between ministers and interested parties will make life harder for promoters, but could also restrict MPs in their lobbying activities.
