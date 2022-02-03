What the withdrawal of an application for a residential skyscraper with just a single exit staircase tells us about the crossover between planning and fire safety

The developer behind a planned 52-storey residential tower with just a single exit staircase has withdrawn its application for the project at the last minute in response to fire brigade safety concerns, despite planning officers recommending approval. Some experts warned that the incident illustrates how new fire safety measures via the planning regime do not go far enough and that the overlap between planning and building regulations on this issue can generate confusion.

by David Blackman