14 days left to enter the Planning Awards 2022

The awards, run by Planning and PlacemakingResource, are seeking submissions across 23 categories, including local authority planning team of the year, planning consultancy of the year and planning permission of the year.

The 2022 awards introduce a new category: the award for planning to address climate change.

The awards are sponsored by consultancy RPS, and supported by the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT), the Planning Officers Society and Partnerships Bulletin. They will be presented on 9 June 2022 at the Mermaid Theatre, London.

Organisations and individuals wishing to benefit from lower entry prices should submit an entry by 10 February 2022. Entries submitted by 10 February 2022 are charged at £315 plus VAT. Entries submitted between 11 and 18 February are charged at £385 plus VAT. Registered charities benefit from a £100 entry fee discount. There are also

See here for further information about the awards. Or contact event manager Sam McIntyre on sam.mcintyre@haymarket.com