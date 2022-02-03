Legal viewpoint: Ruling underlines the importance of commencing claims within time limits

The High Court has confirmed that for judicial review claims not raising grounds based on the environmental impact assessment regulations, the six-week filing period starts from the date of the decision, not from when a claimant becomes aware of that decision. Clear justification is needed for any extension of time.

by Robert Gowing
Robert Gowing
Robert Gowing

